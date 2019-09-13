General Mills (GIS) Market Valuation Rose While New England Research & Management Has Decreased Stake by $449,800; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Cut Position

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 9,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 237,745 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.16M, down from 247,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.87. About 6.34M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 07/03/2018 – Gilmer Mirror: CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: General Motors Chairman & CEO Mary Barra Speaks with CNBC’s Brian Sullivan; 27/03/2018 – GM says S.Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20; 05/04/2018 – GM Workers Trash Korea CEO Office After Company Holds Back Bonus; 06/03/2018 – The auto plant that GM wants to close in South Korea requires nearly 60 hours to make a vehicle. Toyota Motor can make one in 24 hours and Ford needs only 21 hours; 17/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Demands Answers Following General Motors Layoffs in Lordstown; 07/03/2018 – Power Solutions International Features Alternative-Fuel GM Vehicles at 2018 Work Truck Show; 17/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION SPOKESMAN COMMENTS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust (GMALT) 2016-2; 13/04/2018 – Panther Metals PLC: Notice of GM

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 8,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 13,525 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, down from 22,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.88M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Int’l by 7,210 shares to 18,137 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Flvrs & Frag. (NYSE:IFF).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69 million for 17.50 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust has 14,650 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability reported 0.26% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hightower Trust Svcs Lta stated it has 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 378,342 shares. 8,290 are held by Bangor Commercial Bank. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.06% or 5,546 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Advsr Preferred accumulated 2,029 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 22,389 shares. Evergreen Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 6,167 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company reported 47,370 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Personal Fin stated it has 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Appleton Prns Ma accumulated 0.04% or 6,295 shares. De Burlo Grp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 5.14 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

