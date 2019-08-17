General Mills (GIS) Holding Has Raised by Amg National Trust Bank; Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Boosted Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (HCA) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 28,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.33M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 6,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 121,139 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, up from 114,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 4.19 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 41,445 shares to 136,842 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,970 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,275 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Federated Pa invested 0.73% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stonebridge Capital Mngmt reported 5,775 shares. 383,213 were accumulated by Td Asset. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 7,789 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Botty Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 4,740 shares. Amg Natl Tru Bank & Trust holds 0.39% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 121,139 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt holds 0.15% or 20,200 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 233,693 shares. Culbertson A N reported 37,187 shares stake. Cobblestone Capital Lc New York invested in 0.04% or 8,300 shares. Oppenheimer Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 74,481 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated accumulated 200 shares. 23,764 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 182,871 shares stake. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Conning Inc reported 4,710 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 668 shares. Dubuque Bank & owns 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 70 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 5,396 shares. Focused Wealth Inc owns 2,130 shares. 11,010 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 14,125 shares. Rbf Lc invested in 1.15% or 75,000 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na reported 85,990 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). James Invest Rech reported 5,345 shares stake. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 2,101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 12.82 million shares or 0.38% of the stock.

