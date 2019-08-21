General Mills (GIS) Holder White Pine Capital Has Increased Its Position by $1.06 Million; 12 West Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding in Bio Techne (TECH) as Share Value Rose

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 299.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 20,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 27,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 6,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 1.43M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73 million, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $193.79. About 46,436 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 35 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,250 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 120,000 shares. 146,859 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability New York holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 8,300 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt invested 0.24% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Chevy Chase holds 0.11% or 531,958 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Rech Glob has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hrt Fin Limited Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Zeke Capital Advsr holds 0.08% or 17,440 shares. Stadion Money Management Lc has 19,802 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital accumulated 6,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd accumulated 17.90 million shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,445 shares to 21,610 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 116,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,600 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 48,470 shares to 482,338 shares, valued at $118.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $95,530 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,540 are held by M&T Commercial Bank. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs owns 0.05% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 1,305 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 6,653 shares. 554,429 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Incorporated. Caxton Associates Lp has 0.06% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Bryn Mawr Com stated it has 5,928 shares. 150 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. 2,169 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. World Asset Mngmt holds 2,140 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 4,336 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pdts Prtn holds 0.57% or 50,700 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Moreover, Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.2% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at record highs as tech sector shakes off new regulatory threat – CNBC” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Madison Square Garden’s (MSG) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Marvell Technology (MRVL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq surges on big-tech strength, but most stocks decline – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 22, 2019.