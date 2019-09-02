General Mills (GIS) Holder Symons Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Frontier Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Stake by $3.05 Million as Stock Rose

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 56,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 837,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.45M, down from 894,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 162,190 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 50.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 59,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 57,896 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 116,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.40M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.37M for 84.57 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steelcase Inc. Class A (NYSE:SCS) by 396,486 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $18.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Swift Transportation Holdings I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Investment LP reported 238,125 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 66,061 shares. Skylands Limited Company reported 129,025 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.18% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,384 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Inc invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 10,502 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 33,959 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 85,942 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 46,288 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Strs Ohio holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Grp Inc holds 100,102 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fin Lllp reported 12,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.26% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 953,445 shares. The Minnesota-based Somerset Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 6,728 are owned by Bluecrest Ltd. Prio Wealth LP holds 0.03% or 10,368 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 10,795 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bahl And Gaynor Inc invested in 0.01% or 26,536 shares. Regions Financial reported 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 120,000 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Limited Com holds 5,132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Welch Grp Ltd Llc holds 3.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 540,494 shares. Argent Trust Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 26,578 shares.