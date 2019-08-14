General Mills (GIS) Holder Strategic Advisors Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Lincoln National Upped Position

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 1,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,461 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 6,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $11.52 during the last trading session, reaching $321.34. About 3.40 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 17/05/2018 – China said to offer $200 bln U.S. trade deficit reduction package; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 73.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 11,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207,000, down from 15,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 1.85 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northrock Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 3,956 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.21% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Smithfield Trust reported 9,396 shares. 5,460 were reported by Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt. Stephens Ar owns 129,001 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.12% or 40,717 shares. Parkside Bankshares Tru has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 9,820 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And holds 4,799 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sirios Limited Partnership holds 4.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1.30M shares. Terril Brothers, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,485 shares. Amica Retiree Trust invested in 0.23% or 4,990 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 8,510 shares. Eastern Bank has 13,971 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68 million for 17.52 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 6,600 shares to 22,504 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (NYSE:AEG).

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,823 shares to 35,665 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 23,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,882 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).