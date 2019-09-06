General Mills (GIS) Holder Somerville Kurt F Has Decreased Its Stake by $364,395; Mfa Finl (MFA) Holder Adirondack Research & Management Has Cut Position by $378,000 as Valuation Declined

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 7,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 34,321 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 41,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 1.58M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 54,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 553,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, down from 607,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mfa Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 477,892 shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $461.64M for 17.88 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,255 shares to 62,858 shares, valued at $12.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 2.26% or 235,922 shares. Doliver Lp stated it has 4,040 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 6,805 were reported by Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Com Dc. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.31M shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.98% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 687 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank Trust Com stated it has 0.36% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 909 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has 182,529 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 62,073 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 10,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lincoln National Corporation holds 0.02% or 8,670 shares. 7.59 million are held by Northern.

Analysts await MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MFA’s profit will be $85.45M for 9.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by MFA Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

