General Mills (GIS) Holder Rnc Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $10.53 Million as Shares Rose; As Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Lowered Holding

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34 million, down from 11.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 1.45 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills Incorporated (GIS) by 56.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 206,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 570,845 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.54 million, up from 364,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 1.24M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 13,700 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 157,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.66 million for 8.13 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,061 shares to 184,412 shares, valued at $35.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,013 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ).

