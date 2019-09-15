General Mills (GIS) Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Holder Pioneer Investment Management Upped Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holding

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 30.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 40,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 90,376 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, down from 130,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.83 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 6,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 200,415 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.88M, up from 193,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.45. About 175,500 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Adobe, FedEx and More Earnings to Watch For This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $192.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 14,093 shares to 46,750 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE) by 17,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68M for 17.52 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 0.08% or 25,774 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs holds 0.02% or 7,846 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,496 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mairs & Pwr Inc invested 1.51% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 1,020 shares. Culbertson A N And has 0.54% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 36,887 shares. Town And Country State Bank And Dba First Bankers has 9,665 shares. Boston Advsr Llc owns 130,312 shares. California-based Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fincl Counselors Incorporated holds 232,589 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Com owns 4,995 shares. Architects stated it has 8,748 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 19,996 shares to 44,697 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 35,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,134 shares, and cut its stake in Enterpr Prod Ptnrs (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credicorp Ltd. announces the appointment of new Investor Relations Officer (IRO) – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credicorp Limited (BAP) CEO Walter Bayly on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Understated Factors To Consider Before Investing In Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ2Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ1Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.