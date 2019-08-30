General Mills (GIS) Holder Lynch & Associates Has Increased Its Holding by $426,105; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Bislett Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 147.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 8,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 14,015 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 5,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 1.25 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $136.48. About 1.13 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

