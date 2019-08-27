General Mills (GIS) Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Upped Stake by $2.50 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Holder American Investment Services Upped Its Position

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 49,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 284,304 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71 million, up from 235,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 3.72 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 28,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 275,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27M, up from 247,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 7.29 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Co owns 85,468 shares. Kanawha Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc reported 33,912 shares. 8,000 are held by Founders Capital. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Louisiana-based Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Accuvest invested in 9,573 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 149,318 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Corp holds 352,569 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Com invested in 253 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 4.63M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Greatmark Invest Incorporated owns 37,488 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Dean Ltd Co accumulated 35,239 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.03% stake.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,400 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Expedia Holdings Ser A by 25,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,167 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 6,647 shares to 17,991 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 75,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,933 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 172,858 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt holds 55,348 shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.3% or 440,249 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Ltd reported 1,110 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has 1.9% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Security Comml Bank Of So Dak has invested 1.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability Com has 11,571 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny holds 73,960 shares. Moreover, Reaves W H Inc has 2.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 823,385 shares. Btr Capital Management Inc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,325 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.2% or 7.65 million shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Company has invested 2.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cypress Cap Group, a Florida-based fund reported 87,741 shares. Capstone Financial Advsr reported 3,919 shares stake.