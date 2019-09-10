General Mills (GIS) Holder Amg National Trust Bank Raised Stake; American National Insurance Company Cut Altria Group (MO) Stake by $7.96 Million

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 6,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 121,139 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, up from 114,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 5.81 million shares traded or 49.32% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 49.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 139,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 144,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 284,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 9.80 million shares traded or 7.94% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 0.06% or 28,928 shares. North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has invested 1.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Community National Bank Na reported 41,623 shares stake. Cibc Asset stated it has 154,682 shares. Toth Advisory Corp invested in 0.47% or 39,103 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Com reported 9,544 shares. 49,141 were reported by Regal Investment Advisors Limited Liability. Jane Street Gp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 157,707 shares in its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt owns 0.32% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,975 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability owns 24,433 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 800,572 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,990 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department accumulated 10,655 shares. Rmb Management Lc holds 0.01% or 6,770 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 382 shares.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,804 shares to 30,711 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 5,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,328 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians (NYSE:DOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has 4,285 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 5,037 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 74,411 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank Comm holds 59,427 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na accumulated 0.42% or 18,696 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.17% stake. Advisors Cap Management reported 0.64% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rhumbline Advisers owns 3.06 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Reilly Limited Liability Corporation holds 45,785 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Services Inc invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Lc has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 849 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management reported 0.3% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Valmark Advisers Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pitcairn stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Frontier Inv Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 11,556 shares.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Dividend Stocks On Discount – September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Cronos Stock Still Looks Like a Brilliant Investment for Altria – Investorplace.com” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.