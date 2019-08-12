General Mills (GIS) Holder Amg National Trust Bank Has Boosted Its Position; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Declined, Point72 Asset Management LP Has Increased by $44.55 Million Its Stake

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 6,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 121,139 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, up from 114,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.58 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 947,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.55M, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 12.21M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keane Group Inc by 2.66 million shares to 34,583 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 310,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,800 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Associate invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jones Cos Lllp has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 224,100 shares. Personal Advsr Corp invested in 0.02% or 36,351 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 13,321 shares. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 86,547 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Communications holds 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 2,309 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 68,719 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorporation Corp has 0.3% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.20 million shares. 25,142 were reported by Cleararc Inc. Aqr Capital Management stated it has 8.50M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13,291 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wesbanco Commercial Bank reported 413,345 shares.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan (NYSE:MS) by 7,283 shares to 6,515 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 19,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,739 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (ENZL).

