General Mills Com (GIS) Stake Held by Boston Research & Management Inc; Gray Television (GTN) Share Value Rose While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Cut by $7.78 Million Its Position

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 370,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 444,195 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 13,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,160 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 75,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.79M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 10 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cumberland Prtnrs owns 40,591 shares. Toth Advisory stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 133 shares. Everett Harris & Co Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,226 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 211 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edmp Inc holds 1.8% or 35,681 shares. Kings Point Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Peddock Limited Liability Company holds 1,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Glenview Financial Bank Dept accumulated 3,960 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 31,800 shares. 166,969 were reported by Accredited.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Street Warms To General Mills After Q3 Beat – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Pnc Finance Group Inc reported 3,929 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Teton Advisors invested in 0.53% or 249,500 shares. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.26% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). D E Shaw Com owns 538,063 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc accumulated 0.02% or 1.20M shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Co invested in 0% or 16,073 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 54,688 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Amer Grp reported 1.38% stake. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 85,400 shares. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 968,515 shares. Delphi Management Ma stated it has 61,162 shares.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GRAY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RAYCOM MEDIA AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta car ad agency acquired as result of Gray Television merger – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Gray Television Shares Pop 14% Thursday Morning After Election Cycle Drives Record Quarterly Revenue – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 28, 2019.