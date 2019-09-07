General Mills Com (GIS) Shareholder Boston Research & Management Has Boosted Holding by $677,280 as Shares Rose; Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Cut Holding by $321,520

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 13,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 89,160 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 75,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.33 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,954 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75B for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 8,860 shares to 103,790 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 64,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC).