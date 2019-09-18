General Mills Com (GIS) Share Value Rose While Argi Investment Services Has Lowered Its Holding; Strategic Global Advisors Increases Position in Citrix Sys (CTXS)

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 14,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 73,004 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17 million, up from 58,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $95.78. About 649,708 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 43.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 32,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 42,309 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, down from 75,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 4.71M shares traded or 18.50% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street set to open lower after FedEx profit warning; Fed on tap – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Cap Management has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Signaturefd Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 4,587 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Co has invested 0.62% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 14,490 shares. Sandhill Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 14,872 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP stated it has 63,390 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 0% or 5,400 shares in its portfolio. 6,242 are owned by Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co. Architects holds 8,748 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.01% or 24,696 shares. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Orrstown has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 700 shares. Natixis has 61,398 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 18,044 shares to 26,675 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 11,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Block(H & R) Inc Com (NYSE:HRB).

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $469.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,572 shares to 20,692 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 535,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,712 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 3,771 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 54,001 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 10,082 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Manchester Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Trexquant Investment LP owns 23,944 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.12% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Covington Capital Mgmt invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 5,824 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Incorporated reported 553,325 shares stake. Proshare Ltd Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Swiss Financial Bank reported 518,016 shares. Sun Life owns 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 101 shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,333 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd holds 0% or 4,801 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.83 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.