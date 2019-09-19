General Mills Com (GIS) Market Value Rose While Argi Investment Services Has Decreased Its Stake; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Cut Stake by $3.89 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 57,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.49M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.26. About 3.76M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – MERLON IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP FOR SALE OF EL FAYUM STAKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 43.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 32,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 42,309 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, down from 75,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.59. About 1.77 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Chilton Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Smithfield stated it has 4,758 shares. Soros Fund Lc holds 182,867 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,881 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 5,000 shares. Argent Company stated it has 56,409 shares. Valueact LP owns 31.53 million shares or 23.05% of their US portfolio. 237,200 are held by Bp Public. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.69% or 14,469 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 92,611 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 495,113 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Llc reported 479 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Horan Management has 2.96% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cibc Asset holds 0.11% or 252,604 shares. Schneider Management holds 461,829 shares or 7.68% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.87 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) by 9,121 shares to 87,258 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 11,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 43,199 shares to 175,088 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc Com (NYSE:CAH) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Spy Jun 19 20 260.0 C (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 279,244 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.45% or 32,515 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corporation holds 0.02% or 60,278 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.18% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Culbertson A N & Incorporated has invested 0.54% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 12,405 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Goelzer Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, West Oak Cap Ltd Com has 0.96% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 30,550 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, Wisconsin-based fund reported 67,581 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 646,871 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 2.12% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co holds 3.81M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co owns 361 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Financial invested in 0.19% or 14,515 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Federal Reserve Cuts Rates; Roku Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.