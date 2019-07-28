General Mills Com (GIS) Holder Argi Investment Services Increased Its Stake by $784,023; Private Trust Co Has Lowered Kellogg Co. (K) Position by $703,893; Stock Price Rose

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Kellogg Co. (K) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 12,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,340 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30M, down from 226,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Kellogg Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.73. About 2.78 million shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 15,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 59,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bellecapital International Limited holds 16,242 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Security National has 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability stated it has 771,882 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 640,000 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.23% or 183,354 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 152 shares. Moreover, Utd Service Automobile Association has 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Eaton Vance reported 0.01% stake. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability reported 13,100 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.26% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Comerica Bancorp reported 75,139 shares stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $67.22 million activity.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4,548 shares to 17,106 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Strat Mun Opptys (MAMTX) by 44,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci European Etf (VGK).

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66 million for 15.79 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 15,924 shares to 14,486 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU) by 14,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,803 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Incorporation Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsr owns 31,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 550,930 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co reported 383,647 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 17.90 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Sabal Tru accumulated 532,924 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma stated it has 0.39% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stonebridge Management Inc, California-based fund reported 5,775 shares. West Chester Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,584 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 12,609 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 104,460 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mason Street Lc reported 85,134 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Founders Capital Lc holds 0.15% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Inc holds 0.03% or 383,213 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.