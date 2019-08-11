General Finance (GFN) Analysts See $0.13 EPS; Immunogen (IMGN) SI Decreased By 34.5%

Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) had a decrease of 34.5% in short interest. IMGN’s SI was 7.13 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 34.5% from 10.88 million shares previously. With 3.65 million avg volume, 2 days are for Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s short sellers to cover IMGN’s short positions. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 1.43M shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 76.42% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 08/05/2018 – ImmunoGen at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 25/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Appoints Blaine McKee as Executive Vice Pres and Chief Business Officer; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen Sees 2018 Operating Expenses $200M-$205M; 20/03/2018 – GSK STARTS PHASE III STUDY OF BENLYSTA, RITUXIMAB COMBINATION; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen 1Q Loss $38.6M; 26/04/2018 – IMMUNOGEN: SEES TOP-LINE FORWARD I PHASE 3 RESULTS IN 1H2019; 16/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FINDINGS FROM THE FORWARD Il STUDY OF MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE COMBINATION REGIMENS WITH AVASTIN® AND CARBOPLATIN IN OVARIAN CANCER; 25/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Appoints Blaine McKee as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer; 02/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives complete response letter from the US FDA for proposed biosimilar rituximab

Analysts expect General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) to report $0.13 EPS on September, 4.GFN's profit would be $3.94M giving it 14.25 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 9,877 shares traded. General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) has declined 38.79% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ImmunoGen, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 113.69 million shares or 4.72% less from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company has market cap of $429.15 million. The firm develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML.

Among 6 analysts covering ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ImmunoGen had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright downgraded ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) rating on Monday, March 4. H.C. Wainwright has “Neutral” rating and $3.5 target. The stock of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1 to “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 1.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company has market cap of $224.83 million. The Company’s portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s modular space products comprise office container products, modular buildings, and mobile offices used in various applications, such as general administrative office space, military installations, workforce living accommodations, bank branches, classrooms/education, construction offices, daycare facilities, dormitories, healthcare facilities, rental facilities, retail space, and shelters.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.24, from 2.06 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold General Finance Corporation shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 1.76% less from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.