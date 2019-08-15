General Finance (GFN) Analysts See $0.13 EPS; Astec Industries (ASTE)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 72 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 56 reduced and sold their stakes in Astec Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 20.51 million shares, up from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Astec Industries Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 41 Increased: 47 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) to report $0.13 EPS on September, 4.GFN’s profit would be $3.94M giving it 13.83 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 18,289 shares traded. General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) has declined 38.79% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.79% the S&P500. Some Historical GFN News: 09/05/2018 – General Finance Sees FY18 Rev $335M-$340M; 09/04/2018 – General Finance Unit Pac-Van Acquires Storage Container and Storage Trailer Assets From Acorn Storage Trailers, Inc; 24/05/2018 – RONALD L. HAVNER REPORTS 10.5 PCT STAKE IN GENERAL FINANCE CORP AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – RONALD L. HAVNER – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 6.5 PCT STAKE IN GENERAL FINANCE CORP AS OF NOVEMBER 21, 2017- SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – General Finance Corporation Declares Dividend of $2.225 Per Share on Its 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferr; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Finance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GFN); 09/04/2018 – Pac-Van, Inc. Acquires Storage Container and Storage Trailer Assets From Acorn Storage Trailers, Inc; 05/04/2018 RONALD L. HAVNER REPORTS 9.4 PCT STAKE IN GENERAL FINANCE CORP AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL FINANCE CORP SAYS CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL INCREASE BY 39% TO 41% IN FISCAL YEAR 2018 FROM FISCAL YEAR 2017; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL FINANCE CORP GFN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $335 MLN TO $340 MLN

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company has market cap of $218.15 million. The Company’s portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s modular space products comprise office container products, modular buildings, and mobile offices used in various applications, such as general administrative office space, military installations, workforce living accommodations, bank branches, classrooms/education, construction offices, daycare facilities, dormitories, healthcare facilities, rental facilities, retail space, and shelters.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.24, from 2.06 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold General Finance Corporation shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 1.76% less from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN). Monarch Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.1% invested in General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN). Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 52,221 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN). Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 4.09% of its portfolio in General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN). Group Incorporated One Trading L P invested 0% in General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN). Group Inc has invested 0% in General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN). Rhumbline Advisers owns 12,652 shares. Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,770 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 337 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 102,210 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 22,887 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 83,911 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust owns 128,757 shares.

The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 137,598 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) has declined 30.45% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN

Analysts await Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ASTE’s profit will be $6.99 million for 22.94 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Astec Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.89% negative EPS growth.