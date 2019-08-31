General Finance Corporation (GFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Since General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) and AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) are part of the Rental & Leasing Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance Corporation 9 0.64 N/A -1.00 0.00 AMERCO 374 1.81 N/A 18.93 20.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of General Finance Corporation and AMERCO.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance Corporation 0.00% -21.4% -3.8% AMERCO 0.00% 9.8% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

General Finance Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.49. Competitively, AMERCO’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of General Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 38% of AMERCO are owned by institutional investors. About 4.7% of General Finance Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 59.4% of AMERCO’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Finance Corporation 9.63% -4.49% -13.21% -11.98% -38.79% -20.08% AMERCO 1.39% 2.36% 3.77% 7.52% 4.69% 18.1%

For the past year General Finance Corporation had bearish trend while AMERCO had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors AMERCO beats General Finance Corporation.

AMERCO operates as a Â‘do-it-yourselfÂ’ moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. This segment also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. It rents its products and services through a network of approximately 1,750 company operated retail moving stores and 20,000 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had a rental fleet of approximately 150,000 trucks, 112,000 trailers, and 40,000 towing devices; and operated approximately 1,440 self-storage locations with approximately 581,000 rentable rooms. The companyÂ’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides loss adjusting and claims handling services. This segment also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offers moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The companyÂ’s Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, Medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.