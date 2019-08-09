General Finance Corporation (GFNCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R)

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFNCP) and Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) compete with each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance Corporation 102 0.64 N/A -0.95 0.00 Ryder System Inc. 59 0.30 N/A 5.58 9.54

In table 1 we can see General Finance Corporation and Ryder System Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ryder System Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 2.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both General Finance Corporation and Ryder System Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.09% and 90.3% respectively. About 2.49% of General Finance Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Ryder System Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Finance Corporation -2.97% -1.07% 0.09% 0.95% -2.48% 2.6% Ryder System Inc. -11.37% -7.42% -12.04% -7.33% -30.71% 10.61%

For the past year General Finance Corporation was less bullish than Ryder System Inc.

Summary

Ryder System Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors General Finance Corporation.

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions. It offers fleet management solutions, including vehicles, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; contract maintenance services; and contract-related maintenance services for trucks, tractors, and trailers. The company also provides diesel fuel accessing services; offers fuel services, such as fuel planning, fuel tax reporting, centralized billing, fuel cards, and fuel monitoring services; and sells its used vehicles through its 59 retail sales centers and Usedtrucks.Ryder.com Website. In addition, it offers dedicated services comprising equipment, maintenance, and administrative services of a full service lease with drivers, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, technology and communication systems support, and other technical support services. Further, the company provides distribution management services, such as managing the flow of goods from the receiving to the shipping function; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and providing shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services. Additionally, it offers transport management services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services through a series of technological and Web-based solutions; and knowledge-based professional services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.