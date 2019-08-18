General Finance Corporation (GFNCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)

Since General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFNCP) and GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) are part of the Rental & Leasing Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance Corporation 102 0.65 N/A -0.95 0.00 GATX Corporation 76 1.91 N/A 5.06 15.19

In table 1 we can see General Finance Corporation and GATX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% GATX Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

General Finance Corporation and GATX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.09% and 0%. Insiders owned 2.49% of General Finance Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of GATX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Finance Corporation -2.97% -1.07% 0.09% 0.95% -2.48% 2.6% GATX Corporation -1.25% -2.67% -0.17% -0.3% -5.57% 8.54%

For the past year General Finance Corporation has weaker performance than GATX Corporation

Summary

GATX Corporation beats General Finance Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotive. This segment also offers services, including interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repairs to car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance work, wheelset replacements, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. The Rail International segment leases railcars, as well as offers repair, regulatory compliance, and modernization work for railcars. The ASC segment operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel makers, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. The Portfolio Management segment is involved in leasing, marine, and asset remarketing operations, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 148,941 railcars; 660 locomotives; 17 vessels; and 18,500 boxcars. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.