General Finance Corporation (GFN) and WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) and WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Rental & Leasing Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance Corporation 9 0.63 N/A -1.00 0.00 WillScot Corporation 13 1.70 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for General Finance Corporation and WillScot Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has General Finance Corporation and WillScot Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance Corporation 0.00% -21.4% -3.8% WillScot Corporation 0.00% -9.4% -2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.49 beta means General Finance Corporation’s volatility is 49.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. WillScot Corporation has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

General Finance Corporation and WillScot Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 WillScot Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively WillScot Corporation has an average target price of $19, with potential upside of 25.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

General Finance Corporation and WillScot Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 51.7%. About 4.7% of General Finance Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of WillScot Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Finance Corporation 9.63% -4.49% -13.21% -11.98% -38.79% -20.08% WillScot Corporation 2.71% 6.92% 17.32% 55.01% -6.08% 69%

For the past year General Finance Corporation had bearish trend while WillScot Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

WillScot Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors General Finance Corporation.

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company's products include single mobile and sales office units, multi-unit office complexes, classrooms, ground-level and stackable steel-frame office units, and other specialty units and shipping containers for portable storage solutions. It also provides value-added products and services, such as steps, ramps, furniture packages, damage waivers, and other amenities rental services; and delivery, installation, lease units removal, and other ancillary products and services. In addition, the company sells new and used units; and offers remote workforce accommodation solutions. It serves customers in the construction, education, healthcare, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security, energy, industrial, natural resources, and other sectors primarily under the Williams Scotsman and Target Logistics names. The company's fleet comprises approximately 100,000 modular space and portable storage units. The company is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.