General Finance Corporation (GFN) and Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Comparing side by side

Both General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) and Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance Corporation 9 0.62 N/A -0.69 0.00 Triton International Limited 32 1.75 N/A 4.52 7.06

Demonstrates General Finance Corporation and Triton International Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) and Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance Corporation 0.00% -9.2% -1.6% Triton International Limited 0.00% 16.3% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that General Finance Corporation is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Triton International Limited is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.6% of General Finance Corporation shares and 60.3% of Triton International Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of General Finance Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Triton International Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Finance Corporation -6.45% -3.59% -11.23% -41.47% -16.51% -12.46% Triton International Limited 1.53% -1.06% -5.62% -9.02% -8.91% 2.61%

For the past year General Finance Corporation has -12.46% weaker performance while Triton International Limited has 2.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Triton International Limited beats on 7 of the 7 factors General Finance Corporation.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its total fleet consisted of 3,098,198 containers and chassis representing 5,085,344 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users for storage and one-way shipments. It operates in Asia, Europe, North America/South America, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.