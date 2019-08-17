General Finance Corporation (GFN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
24.4% of General Finance Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.26% of all Rental & Leasing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand General Finance Corporation has 4.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have General Finance Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|General Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|-21.40%
|-3.80%
|Industry Average
|0.42%
|17.09%
|3.31%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares General Finance Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|General Finance Corporation
|N/A
|9
|0.00
|Industry Average
|5.59M
|1.35B
|407.78
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for General Finance Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|General Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.33
|1.36
|2.45
As a group, Rental & Leasing Services companies have a potential upside of -13.01%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Finance Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|General Finance Corporation
|9.63%
|-4.49%
|-13.21%
|-11.98%
|-38.79%
|-20.08%
|Industry Average
|3.53%
|5.08%
|8.21%
|27.93%
|31.29%
|35.44%
For the past year General Finance Corporation has -20.08% weaker performance while General Finance Corporation’s competitors have 35.44% stronger performance.
Risk & Volatility
General Finance Corporation has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, General Finance Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.53 which is 52.95% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
General Finance Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
General Finance Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors General Finance Corporation.
