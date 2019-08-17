General Finance Corporation (GFN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of General Finance Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.26% of all Rental & Leasing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand General Finance Corporation has 4.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have General Finance Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance Corporation 0.00% -21.40% -3.80% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares General Finance Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance Corporation N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for General Finance Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.36 2.45

As a group, Rental & Leasing Services companies have a potential upside of -13.01%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Finance Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Finance Corporation 9.63% -4.49% -13.21% -11.98% -38.79% -20.08% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year General Finance Corporation has -20.08% weaker performance while General Finance Corporation’s competitors have 35.44% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

General Finance Corporation has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, General Finance Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.53 which is 52.95% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

General Finance Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

General Finance Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors General Finance Corporation.