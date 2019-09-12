General Finance Corporation (GFN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

General Finance Corporation has 24.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.26% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand General Finance Corporation has 4.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has General Finance Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance Corporation 0.00% -21.40% -3.80% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares General Finance Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance Corporation N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for General Finance Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.13 2.72

The potential upside of the peers is 7.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Finance Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Finance Corporation 9.63% -4.49% -13.21% -11.98% -38.79% -20.08% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year General Finance Corporation had bearish trend while General Finance Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.49 shows that General Finance Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, General Finance Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.53 which is 52.95% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

General Finance Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

General Finance Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors General Finance Corporation.