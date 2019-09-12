General Finance Corporation (GFN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
General Finance Corporation has 24.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.26% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand General Finance Corporation has 4.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has General Finance Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|General Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|-21.40%
|-3.80%
|Industry Average
|0.42%
|17.09%
|3.31%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares General Finance Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|General Finance Corporation
|N/A
|9
|0.00
|Industry Average
|5.59M
|1.35B
|407.78
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for General Finance Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|General Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.13
|2.72
The potential upside of the peers is 7.85%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Finance Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|General Finance Corporation
|9.63%
|-4.49%
|-13.21%
|-11.98%
|-38.79%
|-20.08%
|Industry Average
|3.53%
|5.08%
|8.21%
|27.93%
|31.29%
|35.44%
For the past year General Finance Corporation had bearish trend while General Finance Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 1.49 shows that General Finance Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, General Finance Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.53 which is 52.95% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
General Finance Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
General Finance Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors General Finance Corporation.
