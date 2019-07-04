General Electric (GE) Stock Value Rose While Newman Dignan & Sheerar Decreased Its Position; As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stock Rose, Global Thematic Partners Raised by $2.98 Million Its Position

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: GAS TURBINE MARKET CONTINUES TO BE `VERY CHALLENGING’; 24/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 24/05/2018 – NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Flannery said GE is “keenly aware of the pain” caused by its poor performance and dividend cut last year; 20/04/2018 – The engine’s maker is a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–603-CSI-802 – D/B PET/CT PH2 -GE Equipment Installation – Robley Rex VA; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 25/04/2018 – FEEDBACK PLC – ANNOUNCES A SOFTWARE LICENCE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC HEALTHCARE (GEHC) FOR TEXRAD; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 372,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.72M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.98 million, up from 6.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 3.52M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $248.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Ltd owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 50,500 shares. Bouchey Finance Grp Inc Ltd owns 44,210 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va accumulated 0.1% or 34,555 shares. 13.76 million are held by Pnc Svcs Grp. Shamrock Asset holds 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,784 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 58,701 shares. Brinker holds 63,332 shares. Old Point Trust And Financial Services N A has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested in 4.19M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Homrich & Berg holds 49,889 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.24% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 42,492 shares. State Bank Of Mellon has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kistler owns 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 35,406 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.35% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 22.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.