General Electric (GE) Stock Price Rose While Southeastern Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; Zynga (ZNGA) Valuation Rose While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Raised by $6.07 Million Its Stake

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 7.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 48.43M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $508.55M, down from 55.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/03/2018 – 91SL: GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service USA 2018; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O SAYS “NO FINAL DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME” ON JET ORDER; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 02/04/2018 – GE Pushes Ahead on Revamp With $1.05 Billion Sale of Health IT; 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS; 09/05/2018 – Albania gets EU grant for railway line to port, airport

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 11.13 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82 million and $224.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 4,010 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation, New York-based fund reported 190,770 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.80M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 196,242 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc owns 28,755 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 200,000 shares. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 2.51M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 763,332 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Com invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity has 302,537 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 30,400 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 8.63 million shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & stated it has 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). First Republic Inv Management accumulated 19,502 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brave Asset Inc has 20,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 453,667 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 1.11M shares stake. Spinnaker has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc holds 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 42,080 shares. Alpine Glob Limited Liability Corporation has 0.66% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.1% or 34,221 shares. First Interstate Bankshares reported 0.09% stake. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Palouse Capital Management Inc invested in 67,060 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Lc invested in 0.04% or 76,061 shares. Fairpointe Cap Llc holds 0.02% or 50,500 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.12 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Park Oh has invested 1.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 13,698 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

