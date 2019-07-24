General Electric (GE) Shares Rose While Chesley Taft & Associates Trimmed by $430,920 Its Holding; Vmware Cl A (VMW) Holder Montag A & Associates Raised Its Holding

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Corporation (GE) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 47,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,505 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 99,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in General Electric Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 32.68M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 09/05/2018 – Albania gets EU grant for railway line to port, airport; 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to Most Executives in 2017 – Proxy Filing; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (VMW) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 11,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 30,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $180.41. About 399,965 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status; 09/05/2018 – QuintessenceLabs qCrypt Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Carl Icahn has a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources say – tip @Techmeme; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NetApp: Don’t Miss The Forest For The Trees – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Realmoney.Thestreet.com with their article: “Dell Technologies and VMWare Risk Falling Further – Charts – TheStreet.com” published on June 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Tech Stocks That Are Still Worth Your Time (And Money) – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From VMware, Inc.’s (NYSE:VMW) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VMworld 2019 Returns to San Francisco and Barcelona to Help Attendees Learn, Connect and Innovate in the World of IT and Business – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Limited Liability. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.15% or 7,284 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 106 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.34% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 84,742 shares. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 330 shares. Td Asset Inc accumulated 0.04% or 136,488 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab has 499,169 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Synovus has 724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Company has 7,482 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has 41,177 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 8,667 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.04% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Rothschild Invest Il has 0.22% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 10,550 shares. Cognios Ltd Liability Company holds 0.57% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 8,899 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Amoco Plc (NYSE:BP) by 13,984 shares to 81,315 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investmen (NYSE:MNR) by 185,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,990 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense And Security So (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone has 10,462 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie holds 264,900 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 29,119 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc invested 2.61% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lifeplan holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 1,370 shares. 84,950 are owned by Trust Of Virginia Va. 25,269 were accumulated by Telemus Cap Lc. Allstate holds 614,857 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth holds 65,586 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & Co accumulated 36,203 shares. Steadfast Cap Management Limited Partnership has 15.29M shares. Finance Counselors Inc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). City Tru Com Fl owns 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 17,397 shares. Moreover, Chilton Capital Limited has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tower Bridge stated it has 278,974 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7,020 shares to 14,845 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 9,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

