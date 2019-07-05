General Electric (GE) Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Centurylink (CTL) Market Valuation Declined, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lifted Holding

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 51.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 39,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,643 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 75,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 20/04/2018 – G.E. Earnings Show Some Signs of a Turnaround; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SENIOR UNSECURED AT BAA3, ON ANNOUNCED MERGER WITH GE TRANSPORTATION; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 20/04/2018 – The engine’s maker is a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 12.24M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “GE Stock Still Is a Dicey Proposition, but It Looks Better Every Day – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about General Electric Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What GE Might Fetch for Its Venture Capital Arm – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Llc holds 0.04% or 53,408 shares. Avenir Corp holds 12,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 124,201 shares. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated owns 68,557 shares. Continental Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 1.94% stake. Fairfax Fin Holding Ltd Can has 0.57% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.39 million shares. Qci Asset Management invested in 30,656 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 235,365 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv holds 0.1% or 40,677 shares. Moreover, Dodge & Cox has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 792,254 shares. Boltwood owns 0.21% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 31,640 shares. 138 were accumulated by Hirtle Callaghan & Ltd Liability Corporation. 458,190 are held by Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com. The California-based Fairview Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cibc Bancshares Usa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 22.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Huntington Bancshares, Centurylink and Goldman Sachs – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Black Lotus Labs identifies tiering structure of pervasive botnet – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. $147,155 worth of stock was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. 2,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10.