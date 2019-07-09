General Electric (GE) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Cut Stake; Bath Savings Trust Co Raised Its Chevron (CVX) Holding by $300,120 as Market Valuation Rose

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 5.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 55.77 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557.18 million, down from 60.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 47.93M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – Aaj TV: More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan Set to Modify its GE Food Labeling System – March 23, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 30/04/2018 – GE TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 4.700% NOTES DUE 2053; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS IT PLANS DISPOSITION OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,431 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 18,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.6. About 3.50M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.25 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares to 62,681 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 11,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,759 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Tuesday, January 15.