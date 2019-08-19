General Electric (GE) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lifted Stake by $583,020; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 234.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 64,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 92,441 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 27,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 248.88 million shares traded or 308.37% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PROJECT ARE MIROVA (51%), GENERAL ELECTRIC (25%), ENGIE (15%) AND FORESTALIA (9%), THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL REACH 300 MLN EUR; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Oil and Gas Rev $5.39B; 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, GE, Cannabis; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: PLANNING ON `SOFT’ GAS TURBINE MARKET IN 2019, 2020; 16/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE’S MOYO SAYS GE INTERESTED TO INVEST IN ZIMBABWE

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 203,093 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 169,530 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 372,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.84 million shares traded or 38.41% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney invested in 0.1% or 57,069 shares. Aldebaran holds 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 13,400 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 1.69 million shares. State Street stated it has 391.61 million shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs holds 0.6% or 165,522 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 7.93 million shares or 1% of its portfolio. New York-based Evercore Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 0.59% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stanley Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.48% or 405,542 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Inc holds 0.65% or 165,808 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs has 163,355 shares. 7,000 are owned by Price Michael F. Cibc Comml Bank Usa owns 72,713 shares. Sirios Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.13% or 1.27 million shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 39.34M shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 21,014 shares to 40,463 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 40,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 6,480 shares to 161,295 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Inc (NYSE:ABT) by 54,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,947 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Materials Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Associate invested in 0.22% or 142,525 shares. 411,100 are owned by Van Eck. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested in 144,824 shares. Semper Augustus Investments Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 119,415 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. The California-based Cove Street Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.45% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 14.83M shares stake. American Century Companies Inc holds 11.73 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Country Club Na reported 31,698 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Patten Group Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mount Vernon Associate Incorporated Md invested 1.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd holds 55,104 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 18,100 are owned by Cap Mngmt Assoc Ny. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has 4.53 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Llc has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Financial Bank accumulated 897,777 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

