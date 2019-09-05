General Electric (GE) Shareholder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Decreased Position; Vf (VFC) Stock Declined While Spf Beheer Bv Has Trimmed Its Holding

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 190,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 869,360 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.45B market cap company. The stock increased 5.36% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.51. About 1.85 million shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 85.55M shares traded or 30.42% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers; 20/03/2018 – Factory Floor to Classroom; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 21/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – GE chief warns on gas-fired turbines demand; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,313 shares to 720,425 shares, valued at $81.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 60,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63M for 16.64 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $248.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was made by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 16.94 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.