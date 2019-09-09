General Electric (GE) Shareholder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Lowered Position by $2.78 Million; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Increased by $900,000 as Share Price Declined

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 409.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 5.05% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 1.62M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 29.89 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 M in Total Customer Value Annually; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Lending syndicate unveiled in GE Aussie refi; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 24/05/2018 – CNBC: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 12/03/2018 – GE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION DETAILED IN REGULATORY FILING; 04/05/2018 – Despite wanting “the company to do well” and complimenting its chief executive, Warren Buffett doesn’t have any plans to buy GE; 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – EUROTUNNEL AND GE PARTNER TO INCREASE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Research Inc invested in 9,916 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Private Trust Na holds 0.05% or 12,599 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management Ab has 150,869 shares. Numerixs Technology reported 16,200 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 25,154 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,000 were reported by Psagot Investment House Ltd. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 38,890 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 15,782 are held by Jefferies Grp Ltd Co. Westpac Banking owns 16,877 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 0.18% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 754,210 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.20 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hsbc Plc reported 378,474 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 5,406 shares to 13,600 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 24,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,446 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Friday, August 23 Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,500 shares. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkwood Lc holds 0.96% or 488,362 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Company Il reported 1.06M shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 56.84 million shares. 51,505 were reported by Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,950 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 194,909 shares. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 77,488 shares. 922 were accumulated by Wealthcare Ltd Liability Com. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 101,406 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 670,134 shares. 20,993 were accumulated by Oakworth. Cwh Capital Management Inc owns 372,813 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group accumulated 31,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Company owns 0.66% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 168,438 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.32% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 29.03 million shares.

