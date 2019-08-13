General Electric (GE) Shareholder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Cut Position by $2.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Caredx (CDNA) Holder Iszo Capital Management LP Cut Holding as Share Value Rose

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 46.75M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – Ailing Dow giant General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” Deutsche’s analyst John Inch says; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED A LARGE SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 09/03/2018 – GE explores divesting electrical engineering business: Report; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES LEASES TWELVE 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 05/03/2018 – REG-GE Capital UK Funding FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – UNDER CONTRACT, 800 ELECTRIC LOCOMOTIVES, 1000 DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED BY CO’S

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 189,383 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $248.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Limited Liability holds 18,279 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 24,315 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Com owns 50,237 shares. South State Corporation owns 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 41,372 shares. Kiltearn Llp accumulated 21.39M shares. Gabelli And Company Investment Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 31,200 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Llc has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,530 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 840,868 shares. Minnesota-based Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Limited has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Montag A And, Georgia-based fund reported 12,628 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Company has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Da Davidson Co holds 0.11% or 664,768 shares. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt accumulated 18,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M.