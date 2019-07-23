General Electric (GE) Holder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Wms Partners Has Lowered Its Holding

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 59.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 25,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,817 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $813,000, down from 41,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 16.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 10/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WELLS FARGO BANK NORTHWEST NA TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A+’; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net $5.94B; 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Wells Fargo, Edward Jones, SEC Rule — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo investors back leaders despite protests

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 36.84M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 30/05/2018 – WANMA TECHNOLOGY 300698.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GE.N MEDICAL UNIT IN CHINA ON BREAST CANCER SCREENING SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 22/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings beat, but revenue falls short; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – EXPECT TPS BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN MEDIUM TERM; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn accumulated 0% or 8,246 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 45,777 shares. Chatham Group Inc Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 14,279 shares. Westchester Mgmt Inc holds 214,890 shares. 9.26 million were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 141,138 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 264,900 shares. Fire Grp Inc has 275,000 shares. Moreover, Waters Parkerson And Lc has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 36,057 shares. Architects Incorporated reported 10,194 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.22% or 2.74M shares in its portfolio. 13,223 are owned by Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co. Lee Danner Bass has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 104,223 shares. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust And has 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 35,292 shares. Kessler invested in 0% or 125 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bull Of The Day: General Electric (GE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Electric Investors Can Take Heart From This Number – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “GE Stock Still Is a Dicey Proposition, but It Looks Better Every Day – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying General Electric (GE) Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $248.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 37,493 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Pittenger Anderson has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 4,893 are held by Gradient Lc. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct holds 2.56% or 55,175 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt has 3.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 223,513 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,788 shares. Signature Estate And Inv Advisors Lc reported 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cannell Peter B Company reported 23,966 shares. North Star Asset Inc invested in 0.12% or 30,119 shares. Argent Trust has 0.47% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alpha Cubed Invests Lc reported 175,379 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cambridge Tru Com has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 22,413 shares.