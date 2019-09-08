General Electric (GE) Holder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Boosted by $740,720 as Share Price Declined

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE TO SUPPLY 425MW WIND POWER EQUIPMENT TO TURKEY’S FINA ENERJI; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX Duo, Model Number: LU41693 b) DP; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHIMA POWER; 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM); 18/04/2018 – GE: `ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS’ TO BE COMPLETED OVER NEXT 30 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 16/03/2018 – For first time ever, top GE execs earn no cash bonuses; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings which exceeded expectations, while revenue fell short; 12/03/2018 – General Electric axes top-executive bonuses for first time

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 9,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 29,198 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 19,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 43,927 shares to 28,583 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL) by 10,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,323 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Aspiriant Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,673 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt holds 0.95% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 61,753 shares. Verus Financial Inc holds 0.07% or 2,632 shares in its portfolio. Lederer Associates Counsel Ca has invested 1.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0% or 14,602 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.45% or 2.72M shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il owns 184,901 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 320,213 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability owns 0.13% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,814 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 14,100 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc invested in 66,734 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank Tru stated it has 1.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parnassus Invests Ca holds 1.70 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0.34% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GE Shares Down In August As Analysts Remain Bullish – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GEâ€™s Culp wagers serious money that Markopolosâ€™ fraud accusation is wrong – MarketWatch” published on August 31, 2019, Barrons.com published: “GE Stock Double, General Electric Bull Says – Barron’s” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE’s stock swings to a gain, to extend win streak off near 8-month low – MarketWatch” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s stock falls to snap 6-day win streak, matching longest streak in over 3 years – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $248.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 220,334 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mgmt stated it has 42,521 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). King Luther Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 54,782 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Loews reported 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership owns 26.14M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Steinberg Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 38,185 shares. Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 228,034 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 76,146 shares or 0% of the stock. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,563 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn holds 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 166,917 shares. Tcw holds 0.53% or 5.53 million shares.