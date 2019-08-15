General Electric (GE) Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Upped Its Holding; Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Holder Tig Advisors Lowered Its Position by $677,600 as Share Value Declined

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 63,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 168,438 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 104,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 84.46M shares traded or 61.88% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 16/03/2018 – For first time ever, top GE execs earn no cash bonuses; 19/03/2018 – GRAND PEACE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – Ll GE HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- TWO JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Musk Joke Falls Flat; GE Healthcare Slims Down: Industrials Wrap; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 30/04/2018 – GE COMMENTS ON NIGERIA DEAL SIGNING ON WEBSITE; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 2.09 million shares traded or 27.95% up from the average. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 21/03/2018 – TRONOX – UNIT HAS ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EMD ACQUISITION LLC TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF ITS ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Receives Statement of Objections from the European Commission Regarding the Cristal TiO2 Acquisition Agreement; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS FOR $13M CASH; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tronox’s Outlook To Positive; 25/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 25); 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement To Acquire Majority Of Advanced Metal Industries Co. Jazan Slagger Operations; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD – BOARD HAS DETERMINED THAT IT WILL EXPLORE AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES TO MONETISE ITS STAKE IN TRONOX IN A STAGED PROCESS OVER TIME; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX FILES WITHDRAWAL NOTICE IN FEDERAL COURT; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – IN UNITED STATES, FILED A MOTION WITH FTC SEEKING TO STAY ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING SCHEDULED TO START ON MAY 18

More notable recent Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tronox (TROX) Announces FTC Withdraws Tronox-Cristal Transaction from Adjudication – StreetInsider.com” on March 25, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Dec 10, 2018 – Tronox Ltd (TROX) President & CEO Jeffry N Quinn Bought $180,250 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “6 Stocks With Rare Earth Exposure – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tronox to re-domicile to the U.K., gets deal with Exxaro about selling stake – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tronox Shareholders Approve Re-Domiciliation Transaction – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $578,275 activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Neuman Jeffrey N bought $49,949. $229,000 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was bought by JONES GINGER M on Wednesday, March 6. Hinman Wayne A bought $55,025 worth of stock. The insider Carlson Timothy C bought $99,996.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 45,144 shares. Corsair Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 267,606 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.59 million activity. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.