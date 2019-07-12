General Electric (GE) Holder Bartlett & Co Has Boosted Holding by $363,096 as Share Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Cut Stake by $10.27 Million as Stock Rose

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 71.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 40,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,081 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, up from 56,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 23.17M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: PLANNING ON `SOFT’ GAS TURBINE MARKET IN 2019, 2020; 09/03/2018 – Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 11/05/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – DIVIDEND WILL BE FUNDED BY DISTRIBUTION OF $.18 PER UNIT FROM BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY LLC TO ALL OF ITS MEMBERS, INCLUDING GE; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-GE to halve suppliers in India within three years – Mint; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 5,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473.38 million, down from 271,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $8.64 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.71. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 02/04/2018 – This marks Trump’s second direct attack on Amazon in less than a week; 09/05/2018 – Sears, Amazon.com Offering Ship-to-Store Service for Tires; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics Cite Surveillance Risk; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 278,381 shares to 150,740 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,408 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

