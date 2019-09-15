General Electric Company (GE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)

Both General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Electric Company 10 0.67 N/A -2.34 0.00 Continental Materials Corporation 17 0.16 N/A 5.52 2.76

Table 1 highlights General Electric Company and Continental Materials Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Electric Company 0.00% -47.4% -5.7% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6%

Risk & Volatility

General Electric Company’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Continental Materials Corporation’s 0.88 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for General Electric Company and Continental Materials Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Electric Company 1 2 3 2.50 Continental Materials Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

General Electric Company has an average target price of $11.08, and a 18.63% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of General Electric Company shares are held by institutional investors while 16.5% of Continental Materials Corporation are owned by institutional investors. General Electric Company’s share held by insiders are 0.16%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of Continental Materials Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Electric Company -2.15% -1.69% 3.47% 19.46% -17.39% 43.61% Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97%

For the past year General Electric Company was more bullish than Continental Materials Corporation.

Summary

Continental Materials Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors General Electric Company.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.