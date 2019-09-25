General Electric Company (GE) Shareholder Advisor Partners Has Boosted Its Position by $328,440; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Share Value Rose While Marathon Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 37,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 412,986 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53M, down from 450,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.12% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 6.41 million shares traded or 19.97% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 32,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 199,673 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 166,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 53.87M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 18/04/2018 – GE AND SAFRAN HAVE ALSO SENT TEAM TO ASSIST NTSB; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO DECENTRALIZE ITS BUSINESSES; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS TO BUY GE HEALTHCARE’S VALUE-BASED CARE UNIT FOR $1.05B; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric; 25/04/2018 – GE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.40 million for 31.28 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $820.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10,918 shares to 82,250 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,489 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S.