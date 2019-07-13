General Electric Company (GE) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) Contrasting side by side

Both General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Electric Company 10 0.75 N/A -2.34 0.00 Parsons Corporation 34 1.03 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of General Electric Company and Parsons Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Electric Company 0.00% -47.4% -5.7% Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

General Electric Company and Parsons Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Electric Company 2 7 5 2.36 Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

General Electric Company’s upside potential currently stands at 2.60% and an $10.64 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Parsons Corporation is $37.5, which is potential -0.45% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, General Electric Company is looking more favorable than Parsons Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

General Electric Company and Parsons Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.6% and 0%. About 0.16% of General Electric Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 98.55% of Parsons Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Electric Company 0.98% 14.25% 2.93% 24.4% -27.44% 41% Parsons Corporation 7.91% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.91%

For the past year General Electric Company was more bullish than Parsons Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Parsons Corporation beats General Electric Company.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.