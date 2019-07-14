General Electric Company (GE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Machinery company, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of General Electric Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.16% of General Electric Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have General Electric Company and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Electric Company 0.00% -47.40% -5.70% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares General Electric Company and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio General Electric Company N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for General Electric Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Electric Company 2 7 5 2.36 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

$10.64 is the consensus price target of General Electric Company, with a potential upside of 2.60%. The rivals have a potential upside of 67.01%. Based on the data shown earlier, General Electric Company is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Electric Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Electric Company 0.98% 14.25% 2.93% 24.4% -27.44% 41% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year General Electric Company’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

General Electric Company has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, General Electric Company’s rivals have beta of 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

General Electric Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

General Electric Company’s peers beat General Electric Company on 3 of the 4 factors.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.