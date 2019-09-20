General Electric Company (GE) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Comparing side by side

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Electric Company 10 0.68 N/A -2.34 0.00 IDEX Corporation 159 5.03 N/A 5.40 31.15

Demonstrates General Electric Company and IDEX Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of General Electric Company and IDEX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Electric Company 0.00% -47.4% -5.7% IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7%

Volatility & Risk

General Electric Company’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, IDEX Corporation’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for General Electric Company and IDEX Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Electric Company 1 2 2 2.40 IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 13.71% for General Electric Company with average target price of $10.7. IDEX Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $168 average target price and a 1.27% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, General Electric Company is looking more favorable than IDEX Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

General Electric Company and IDEX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 98%. About 0.16% of General Electric Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are IDEX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Electric Company -2.15% -1.69% 3.47% 19.46% -17.39% 43.61% IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23%

For the past year General Electric Company was more bullish than IDEX Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors IDEX Corporation beats General Electric Company.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.