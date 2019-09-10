General Electric Com (GE) Market Value Rose While Meyer Handelman Co Boosted Its Stake; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Lifted as Share Value Declined

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in General Electric Corp Com (GE) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32M, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in General Electric Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 49.15 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – General Electric Anticipates Negative EU Merger Probe Decision; 09/05/2018 – Albania gets EU grant for railway line to port, airport; 30/04/2018 – GE COMMENTS ON NIGERIA DEAL SIGNING ON WEBSITE; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Health-Care Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion–Update; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 528,450 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.25 million, up from 519,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 12.19 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Ltd accumulated 70,095 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited holds 0.07% or 5,710 shares in its portfolio. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 36,637 shares. American Economic Planning Incorporated Adv has 5,112 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advisers Limited Liability Co has 1.10M shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Company accumulated 1.16 million shares. Of Virginia Limited Co reported 6,366 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel holds 3.97% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 363,010 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 11,518 shares. Parsec Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sit Invest Associates Inc holds 680,975 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt Inc owns 51,781 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc invested 1.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Compton Capital Management Inc Ri reported 1.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott.