General Electric Com (GE) Holding Lifted by Meyer Handelman Co; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Peregrine Asset Advisers Cut Holding by $738,562

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 37.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 6,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,499 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 16,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.49. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in General Electric Corp Com (GE) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32M, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in General Electric Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 34.11 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ FC Rtg To GE Life, GEG; Otlk Stable; 02/04/2018 – Iraq signs contract with Baker Hugues, GE to process natural gas produced with crude oil; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $45 MLN CHARGE RELATED TO UPDATES TO U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT ON ENERGY INVESTMENTS; 11/05/2018 – Ll BAO GE GROUP LTD 8102.HK – QTRLY REVENUE HK$101.6 MLN, UP 33.9%; 30/04/2018 – GE COMMENTS ON NIGERIA DEAL SIGNING ON WEBSITE

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 82,500 shares to 281,514 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,579 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Longleaf Partners Fund’s 2nd-Quarter Commentary – GuruFocus.com” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why General Electric Stock Jumped 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “William Blair on the GE bull train – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GEâ€™s stock breakout after record Paris Air Show orders confirms bullish technical tone – MarketWatch” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: The Bears Are (Finally) No Longer Running The Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL, YY, WB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Survey Doesn’t Bode Well for Slack – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft May Grind To Record Highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 13,689 shares to 32,657 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshs Ultrashort S&P 500 by 20,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).