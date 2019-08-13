General Electric Co Insider Selling for 16,969,692 Shares of Wabtec (WAB); Right Management Consultants Has 0.89 Sentiment

Right Management Consultants Inc (RHT) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 217 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 244 reduced and sold holdings in Right Management Consultants Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 157.03 million shares, up from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Right Management Consultants Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 37 to 41 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 201 Increased: 152 New Position: 65.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Wabtec Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 28,227 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 2,976 shares. Horan Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 2,269 shares. Farmers Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Victory Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 33,504 shares. Ohio-based Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Inc has invested 0.09% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, West Chester Cap Advsr has 0.66% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Twin Tree L P has 15,163 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 442 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gp has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Price Michael F stated it has 913 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Andra Ap reported 28,100 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 764 shares. 6 were reported by Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $68.19. About 2.94M shares traded or 43.80% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters

The Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s insider General Electric Co unloaded – 16,969,692 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, based on the avg market share price of $70.3 for a share. The reported shares recently had a value of roughly $1,193,393,590 US Dollars. The transaction will most probably not remain undiscovered as it was big one. At present, General Electric Co owns a total of 2.05 million shares or 10%+ of the Company’s total market cap (Market Capitalization is a measurement of business value based on share price and number of shares outstanding).

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.10 billion. It operates in two divisions, Freight and Transit. It has a 39.99 P/E ratio. The Freight segment makes and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; manufactures switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Among 6 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $8000 lowest target. $86’s average target is 26.12% above currents $68.19 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, March 22. Buckingham Research downgraded Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of WAB in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19B.

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd holds 25.62% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. for 22,978 shares. Twin Securities Inc. owns 255,167 shares or 24.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tig Advisors Llc has 18.09% invested in the company for 1.15 million shares. The New York-based Harvest Management Llc has invested 14.18% in the stock. Omni Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 673,841 shares.