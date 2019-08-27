General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose While Cypress Asset Management Decreased Stake; Minerva Advisors Upped Stake in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) by $665,180 as Stock Value Declined

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 65,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 166,292 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 231,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 13.38M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 05/03/2018 – CAISSE DE DEPOT CEO SABIA EYES BROADER PARTNERSHIP WITH GE; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Health-Care Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion–Update; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE attracts Wartsila, private equity interest for Jenbacher; 26/04/2018 – ENGINE MAKER CFM INTERNATIONAL IS JOINT PROJECT OF GE, SAFRAN; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO JOHN FLANNERY COMMENTS AT EPG CONFERENCE

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 100 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS IT EXPECTS TO WIN ROAD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 376.2 MLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH 100 MLN YUAN; 23/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONTRACT ON PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 494 MLN YUAN; 24/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR PPP PROJECT WORTH ABOUT 628.4 MLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 28/03/2018 – YUNNAN YUNTOU ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY 002200.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO HALT REVIEW OF ITS SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT PROPOSAL; 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. The insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,724 are owned by Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Chatham Cap Gp invested in 0.04% or 14,279 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 71,945 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp owns 2.85M shares. Staley Cap Advisers reported 32,311 shares. General Electric has 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 142,000 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 31,850 shares. 101,129 are owned by Hightower Tru Svcs Lta. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Com reported 719 shares. Van Strum & Towne owns 0.77% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 103,035 shares. Ithaka Grp Lc holds 0.02% or 11,500 shares. Montag A Associates Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 12,628 shares. Avalon Advisors Lc invested in 67,425 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bangor Fincl Bank owns 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 22,539 shares. Schulhoff & accumulated 104,789 shares or 0.56% of the stock.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,120 shares to 7,280 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

