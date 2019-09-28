General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose While Community Bank Of Raymore Trimmed Position by $310,000; As Intel Com (INTC) Share Price Declined, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $743,822

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 15,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 41,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes

Community Bank Of Raymore decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 853,233 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96 million, down from 884,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – GE Gets Reality Check After Moody’s Lowers Credit-Rating Outlook (Video); 20/04/2018 – GE’s transportation business is valued at about $7 billion; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 20/04/2018 – GE Power Revenue Falls Less Than Expected, But ‘challenging’ Conditions Continue — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 16/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE’S MOYO SAYS GE INTERESTED TO INVEST IN ZIMBABWE; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FY ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB1.0 BLN, UP 20.4 PCT; 03/05/2018 – GE Warns It Might Put Subprime Lending Unit Into Bankruptcy Filing; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 2.30 BLN RUPEES FROM NTPC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.43 million are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Fort Point Capital Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 9,250 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Interest Sarl reported 93,495 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northstar Invest Advsr Lc has 2.59% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 293,325 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.56% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 16,880 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 418,427 shares. Stifel Financial Corp reported 0.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Shell Asset reported 632,694 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Wendell David Assoc holds 0.4% or 56,336 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Company holds 0.35% or 4.53 million shares. First Tru Advisors Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 4.86M shares. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 156,184 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 21,820 shares to 55,572 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf by 28,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc Com (NYSE:FL).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was bought by Timko Thomas S. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Seidman Leslie.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

