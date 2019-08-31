General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose While Alpine Partners Vi Has Decreased Stake; As Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Declined, Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 12,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 35,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 23,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 3.06 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejects an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N FY SHR VIEW $3.43, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BUYS RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COS. BEVYUP & MESSAGEYES; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains FY2018 Comparable Sales Growth View 0.5%-1.5%

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 46.97M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Rev $28.66B; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees $11bn transport tie-up; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – SOLUTION WILL ENABLE ALMOST DOUBLE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 09/03/2018 – GE IS SAID TO EXPLORE SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING UNIT: RTRS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Aviation Rev $7.11B; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-General Electric plans to double sourcing from India – Financial Express; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Is Troubling – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE: Markopolos In Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 102,841 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $118.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Cap Management holds 0.46% or 63,967 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.06% or 3.66M shares in its portfolio. Sns Financial Group, Minnesota-based fund reported 26,585 shares. Brown Advisory reported 1.78M shares stake. Florida-based Kopernik Glob Invsts has invested 3.64% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Torray Llc owns 762,101 shares. 25,389 were accumulated by Apriem Advsr. 852,347 are owned by Wesbanco Bank & Trust. Alpine Management Ltd invested in 3.11% or 1.08M shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn reported 45,126 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.08% or 4.22 million shares. Slate Path Cap Lp accumulated 10.35M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 1.67M shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability reported 0.09% stake. Texas Yale Cap reported 32,678 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. $3.00 million worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was bought by Seidman Leslie. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,363 shares to 1,437 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 5,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,355 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).